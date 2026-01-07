Left Menu

IndiGo Under Investigation: CCI Probes Unfair Practices

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is investigating IndiGo Airlines for potential unfair business practices following significant flight cancellations. With inputs from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regarding airfare and schedules, CCI assesses whether IndiGo abused its dominant position in the market, possibly violating competition norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 21:37 IST
IndiGo Under Investigation: CCI Probes Unfair Practices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is currently investigating IndiGo Airlines amid claims of unfair business practices, following a major operational hiccup last month that led to the widespread cancellation of flights. Sources suggest that the investigation, which involves input from the aviation regulator DGCA, aims to uncover whether the airline abused its market dominance.

In December, IndiGo, which commands a 63% market share domestically, faced significant flight disruptions prompting DGCA to cut its winter schedule by 10%. As investigations unfold, the CCI is gathering detailed information to establish if there's prima facie evidence of anti-competitive behavior.

Following initial assessments, CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur confirmed that the commission is proceeding to examine the situation extensively. The findings could determine whether IndiGo violated competition laws, potentially setting the stage for a detailed probe by CCI's Director General.

TRENDING

1
Budaun Police Crack Down On Fake Call Centre Scam

Budaun Police Crack Down On Fake Call Centre Scam

 India
2
Blaze at Ambernath Chemical Company Under Control

Blaze at Ambernath Chemical Company Under Control

 India
3
NMC Paves Way for For-Profit Medical Colleges in India

NMC Paves Way for For-Profit Medical Colleges in India

 India
4
Ranthambore's Wildlife Safeguard: Tourist Vehicles to Get Dashboard Cameras

Ranthambore's Wildlife Safeguard: Tourist Vehicles to Get Dashboard Cameras

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven fintech boosts long-term bank stability but raises short-term risks

Post-pandemic surge in AI-powered mHealth reshapes healthcare delivery

Education’s AI revolution rests on telecommunications and ethics

Generative AI forces rethink of authorship, ownership and creative rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026