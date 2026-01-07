IndiGo Under Investigation: CCI Probes Unfair Practices

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) is currently investigating IndiGo Airlines amid claims of unfair business practices, following a major operational hiccup last month that led to the widespread cancellation of flights. Sources suggest that the investigation, which involves input from the aviation regulator DGCA, aims to uncover whether the airline abused its market dominance.

In December, IndiGo, which commands a 63% market share domestically, faced significant flight disruptions prompting DGCA to cut its winter schedule by 10%. As investigations unfold, the CCI is gathering detailed information to establish if there's prima facie evidence of anti-competitive behavior.

Following initial assessments, CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur confirmed that the commission is proceeding to examine the situation extensively. The findings could determine whether IndiGo violated competition laws, potentially setting the stage for a detailed probe by CCI's Director General.