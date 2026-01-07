UK Introduces 'Dev's Law' to Revolutionize Road Safety

The UK government has unveiled its latest road safety strategy, dubbed "Dev's Law," in a push to significantly reduce road deaths and injuries. Named in honor of Dev, an eight-year-old who tragically died in a road accident, the new measures are set to address critical safety issues.

Among the planned initiatives, the Department for Transport (DfT) has mandated the inclusion of Autonomous Emergency Braking in all new vehicles, alongside 17 other safety technologies. This comes amidst campaigns by Dev's mother, who has advocated for these changes since her son's passing in 2018.

With ambitious goals to cut road fatalities by 65% by 2035, the strategy also targets dangerous driving habits such as speeding and driving under the influence. Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander heralded the measures as life-saving and transformative for road users across the UK.

