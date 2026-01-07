Left Menu

Alaska Airlines' Historic Boeing Order Fuels Expansion Plans

Alaska Airlines announced a historic purchase of 110 Boeing aircraft, including 105 737 MAX 10 jets and five 787-10 Dreamliners. This expansion aims to modernize the fleet, support international market push, and strengthen domestic operations. The order supports the Alaska Accelerate strategic plan and future growth initiatives.

07-01-2026
Alaska Airlines has unveiled plans to acquire 110 new Boeing aircraft, marking the largest order in its history. This strategic move, unveiled on Wednesday, is part of an aggressive expansion and fleet modernization initiative.

The agreement includes 105 737 MAX 10 jets and five 787-10 Dreamliners, with options for 35 additional MAX 10s. Alaska Airlines intends to grow its fleet from the current 413 aircraft to over 475 by 2030 and plans to surpass 550 by 2035.

This investment is expected to enhance Alaska's domestic and international operations, bolstering market presence in Europe, Asia, and the U.S. mainland. The announcement comes amidst Boeing's efforts to stabilize its MAX program following certification delays.

