FACTBOX-Who was Renee Nicole Good, the woman killed by US Immigration agent in Minneapolis?

Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three living in Minnesota, was shot dead in her car by a federal agent ‌in Minneapolis on Wednesday, setting off protests and a sharp debate around the circumstances surrounding her killing. Here is what we know about Good so far:

A POET FROM COLORADO, STUDIED ⁠IN VIRGINIA Good graduated from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, with an English degree in December 2020, according to a statement from the university.

She won an undergraduate poetry prize, according to a 2020 Facebook post by the school's English Department, which described her ​as hailing from Colorado Springs, Colorado. "When she is not writing, reading, or talking about writing, she has movie marathons and ‍makes messy art with her daughter and two sons," the Facebook post said. The Washington Post reported that Good's daughter is 15 and her two sons are 12 and 6.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis, a Democrat, issued a statement on Wednesday citing reports that she was from the Colorado Springs area and saying ⁠that ‌his "thoughts are with Renee's family, especially ⁠her young child, friends, and loved ones including those in Colorado." NEW TO MINNEAPOLIS

Her ex-husband, who asked not to be named out of concern for the ‍safety of their children, told the Associated Press that Good and her current partner had moved to Minneapolis last year from Kansas City, ​Missouri. Her ex-husband said Good and her current partner had just dropped off her 6-year-old son at school on ⁠Wednesday and were driving home when they encountered ICE agents. The biography for a private Instagram account that appeared to be Good's described her as a "Poet and ⁠writer and wife and mom and shitty guitar strummer from Colorado; experiencing Minneapolis, MN."

Good lived in Minneapolis with her partner, Good's mother, Donna Ganger, told the Minnesota Star Tribune. "Renee was one of the kindest people I've ever known," Ganger told ⁠the paper. "She was extremely compassionate. She's taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was ⁠an amazing human being."

FAMILY ‌MEMBERS SAY SHE WAS NOT A PROTESTER Ganger said her daughter was "not part of anything like that at all," referring to protesters challenging ICE agents.

Her ex-husband said he had never known ⁠her to take part in protests.

