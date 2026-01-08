Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives on Maharashtra Highway

A fatal head-on car collision in Nashik district, Maharashtra, resulted in four deaths and six injuries. Three victims were from Rajasthan. The accident happened on a national highway when an Ertiga collided with a Scorpio SUV. The injured are receiving treatment at local hospitals.

A fatal accident claimed four lives in a head-on collision between two cars on a national highway in Nashik district, Maharashtra, on Wednesday, according to police reports.

The incident occurred around 3 PM in Dindori taluka when an Ertiga car crashed into a Scorpio SUV near the Chachadgaon toll plaza. Three of the deceased, Chogalal Hiralal Gurjar (75), Kishanlal Hiralal Gurjar (45), and Poonam Gurjar (40), hailed from Devgarh, Rajsamand district, Rajasthan. Another victim, Shahrukh Khan Farakat Khan (28), was from Silvassa in Dadara & Nagar Haveli.

Six individuals sustained injuries and are being treated at Nashik District Hospital and a private facility. The collision left both vehicles extensively damaged, highlighting concerns over road safety and vehicle conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

