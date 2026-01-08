Tragic Collision Claims Four Lives on Maharashtra Highway
A fatal head-on car collision in Nashik district, Maharashtra, resulted in four deaths and six injuries. Three victims were from Rajasthan. The accident happened on a national highway when an Ertiga collided with a Scorpio SUV. The injured are receiving treatment at local hospitals.
- Country:
- India
A fatal accident claimed four lives in a head-on collision between two cars on a national highway in Nashik district, Maharashtra, on Wednesday, according to police reports.
The incident occurred around 3 PM in Dindori taluka when an Ertiga car crashed into a Scorpio SUV near the Chachadgaon toll plaza. Three of the deceased, Chogalal Hiralal Gurjar (75), Kishanlal Hiralal Gurjar (45), and Poonam Gurjar (40), hailed from Devgarh, Rajsamand district, Rajasthan. Another victim, Shahrukh Khan Farakat Khan (28), was from Silvassa in Dadara & Nagar Haveli.
Six individuals sustained injuries and are being treated at Nashik District Hospital and a private facility. The collision left both vehicles extensively damaged, highlighting concerns over road safety and vehicle conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- collision
- Nashik
- highway
- accident
- Rajasthan
- deaths
- injuries
- hospital
- road safety
ALSO READ
Four killed, 6 injured in road accident in Maharashtra's Nashik district: Police.
Rajasthan's Bridge Between Government and Grassroots
Tragic Collision Near Siri Fort: Two Dead, One Critical in High-Speed Accident
Congress appoints former Rajasthan Dy CM Sachin Pilot, Karnataka minister K J George as observers for Kerala Assembly polls.
Rajasthan CM Lauds Rural Employment Reform Amidst Criticism