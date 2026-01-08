Three dead, five injured in bus-car collision in Rajasthan's Nagaur

Three men were killed and five others injured after an SUV collided with a bus amid dense fog on National Highway-58 in Nagaur district on Thursday morning, police said.

The bus driver has been arrested, they said.

The deceased were identified as Beejaram Jat (19), Tikuram (26) and Chaturaram (36), all residents of Barmer district, they added.

The SUV was heading to Khatu Shyamji, and the bus was travelling from Delhi to Jodhpur, the police said.

Police said the collision was so severe that the car got stuck in the front portion of the bus and was pulled out with the help of a JCB machine, the police said.

Passersby rescued those trapped inside the car and tried to rescue one of them by giving CPR.

The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem examination, the police said.

