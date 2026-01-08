Left Menu

Avelo Airlines Exits Controversial Charter Program

Avelo Airlines announced its decision to withdraw from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's charter program. The decision comes as a result of operational challenges and costs, compounded by criticism from customers and employees due to its involvement in deportation flights under a Trump-era contract.

Updated: 08-01-2026 01:46 IST
Avelo Airlines Exits Controversial Charter Program
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Avelo Airlines, a budget carrier based in Texas, has announced its withdrawal from a controversial charter program with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The move follows operational challenges and costs that outweighed the short-term benefits of the program.

The airline faced significant backlash from both customers and employees over its role in deportation flights, which were part of a contract established under the Trump administration. This controversy has likely contributed to the decision to cease participation in the program.

An Avelo spokesperson stated that although the program offered initial advantages, it failed to provide the consistent and predictable revenue needed to justify its complexities and expenses. The exit from the program marks a strategic shift for the carrier as it reevaluates its operational priorities.

