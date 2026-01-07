Greece Offers Farmers Cheaper Fuel Amid Protests Over High Production Costs

Greece's government has unveiled a plan offering farmers cheaper fuel and compensation for future output losses, in response to widespread demonstrations over high production costs. These protests have caused significant disruptions, affecting travel and business operations.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis's administration, facing scrutiny over a farm aid corruption scandal, has tried to engage the protesting farmers in dialogue. Farmers, however, are prepared to escalate their actions unless their demands, including guaranteed minimum prices, are addressed.

Agriculture Minister Kostas Tsiaras announced initiatives like reduced agricultural diesel prices and additional aid for specific producers, amidst EU discussions on a trade deal with Mercosur. Meanwhile, neighboring Bulgaria has lodged a complaint over blocked border crossings affecting their economy.