Venezuela Power Struggle: Trump Administration's Strategic Moves

The Trump administration aims to pressure Venezuela's interior minister, Diosdado Cabello, to support Interim President Delcy Rodriguez. Cabello, accused of human rights abuses, is seen as a challenge, while the U.S. seeks cooperation on oil, narcotics, and other issues. The strategy strives to stabilize Venezuela post-Maduro without deploying U.S. forces.

The Trump administration is increasing pressure on Venezuela's interior minister, Diosdado Cabello, urging him to support Interim President Delcy Rodriguez. Cabello, a key power player, is accused of human rights abuses, posing a potent challenge to U.S. strategic objectives to stabilize Venezuela during the transition from Nicolas Maduro's regime.

U.S. officials have warned Cabello through intermediaries: failure to cooperate could result in severe consequences, akin to the fate of the ousted Nicolas Maduro. The U.S. aims to avoid chaos while controlling disruptions from local militant groups. Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino's cooperation is also deemed crucial to prevent a power vacuum.

With an eye on transitioning responsibility, Rodriguez is seen as pivotal in the U.S.'s strategy. Concurrently, efforts to safeguard U.S. interests in Venezuela's oil industry and fight narcotics trade are underway. Meanwhile, Venezuelan officials are being pressured to sever ties with Cuba and Iran, aligning with U.S. geopolitical interests.

The Silent Emergency: Maternal and Newborn Deaths in Conflict and Humanitarian Settings

From Debris to Risk: Strengthening Disaster Waste Management Systems in West Asia

Dust, Heating, and Health: Understanding Termez’s Escalating Air Pollution Crisis

Why Road Projects Exceed Budgets: An Evidence-Based Model from Egypt’s Road Sector

