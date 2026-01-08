Left Menu

Aidarous al-Zubaidi's Voyage Sparks Speculation

Aidarous al-Zubaidi, head of Yemen's southern separatists, traveled from Somaliland to Somalia's Mogadishu and was later linked to a flight to Abu Dhabi, raising questions about his intentions and current whereabouts according to the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

Updated: 08-01-2026 08:46 IST
Aidarous al-Zubaidi

Aidarous al-Zubaidi, the prominent leader of Yemen's southern separatists, has become a subject of intrigue following reports of his recent travels. According to a statement from the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, al-Zubaidi departed for Somaliland before boarding a plane to Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.

The plane carrying al-Zubaidi reportedly waited in Mogadishu for an hour before continuing its journey to a military airport in Abu Dhabi. However, the coalition's statement remained vague about whether al-Zubaidi remained on board during the flight to the United Arab Emirates.

This development has sparked widespread speculation about al-Zubaidi's movements and intentions, as well as his current location. Observers are closely monitoring these unfolding events given the geopolitical implications for Yemen and the broader region.

