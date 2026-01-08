Aidarous al-Zubaidi's Voyage Sparks Speculation
Aidarous al-Zubaidi, head of Yemen's southern separatists, traveled from Somaliland to Somalia's Mogadishu and was later linked to a flight to Abu Dhabi, raising questions about his intentions and current whereabouts according to the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.
Aidarous al-Zubaidi, the prominent leader of Yemen's southern separatists, has become a subject of intrigue following reports of his recent travels. According to a statement from the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, al-Zubaidi departed for Somaliland before boarding a plane to Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.
The plane carrying al-Zubaidi reportedly waited in Mogadishu for an hour before continuing its journey to a military airport in Abu Dhabi. However, the coalition's statement remained vague about whether al-Zubaidi remained on board during the flight to the United Arab Emirates.
This development has sparked widespread speculation about al-Zubaidi's movements and intentions, as well as his current location. Observers are closely monitoring these unfolding events given the geopolitical implications for Yemen and the broader region.
ALSO READ
Mogadishu's Dynamic Defense: Battling Al-Shabab for a Safer City
Historic Steps: Israel's Landmark Recognition of Somaliland Sparks Controversy
Historic First: Israel's Recognition of Somaliland Sparks Diplomatic Waves
Historic First: Israel Recognizes Somaliland's Independence Amid Controversy
Historic Visit: Israeli Minister in Somaliland Amid Formal Recognition