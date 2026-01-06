Left Menu

Historic First: Israel's Recognition of Somaliland Sparks Diplomatic Waves

Israel's foreign minister visited Somaliland, marking the first official visit since Israel recognized the territory's independence. Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but has not been widely recognized. Israel's decision has faced criticism from the African Union, Somalia, and several countries, raising tensions in the region.

Mogadishu | Updated: 06-01-2026 19:28 IST
  • Somalia

Israel's foreign minister, Gideon Saar, arrived in Somaliland on Tuesday, marking the first high-level visit since Israel officially recognized the territory as an independent state. Somaliland's Ministry of Information stated that the visit represents a significant milestone in the burgeoning bilateral relations between the two nations.

Somaliland declared its independence from Somalia in 1991 but has struggled to gain international recognition. The recent acknowledgment by Israel is a controversial move that has faced widespread criticism from over 20 countries, including those in the African Union and among the Middle Eastern nations.

Somalia's federal government remains steadfast in its stance that Somaliland is an integral part of Somali territory, warning that unilateral recognition threatens the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia. Despite the uproar, Israel's decision has spotlighted Somaliland's ongoing quest for global recognition and the complex geopolitics within the region.

