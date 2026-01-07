Historic Steps: Israel's Landmark Recognition of Somaliland Sparks Controversy

In a significant geopolitical move, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar embarked on a visit to Somaliland, mere days after Israel formally recognized the republic's independence—a decision hotly contested by Somalia. This contentious trip underscores a potential shift in regional alliances, with Somalia labeling Israel's recognition as an 'unlawful step' and a violation of its sovereignty.

During the visit, Saar engaged in discussions with Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohammed Abdullah in Hargeisa, aiming to bolster diplomatic and bilateral relations. 'We are committed to actively advancing the ties between Israel and Somaliland,' Saar stated, highlighting an invitation extended to Abdullah for an official visit to Israel.

The visit and recognition are anticipated to impact Somaliland economically and developmentally, as stated by the region's foreign ministry. However, the development raises concerns over potential military implications and the broader geopolitical landscape, particularly considering threats from Houthi forces in nearby regions.