Tragic Mornings in Odisha: Three Lives Lost in Separate Road Mishaps

Three individuals, including a woman, lost their lives in two separate road accidents in Odisha on Friday morning. Two young men died after a vehicle struck their scooter, while a woman was killed by a truck as she fell from her two-wheeler. Her minor son was injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-01-2026 14:02 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 14:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a somber start to Friday in Odisha, three individuals tragically lost their lives in two separate road accidents, according to police reports.

The first incident occurred near Dadhimachagadia Chowk within the Khordha Sadar police jurisdiction where a vehicle collided with a scooter resulting in the deaths of Bikash Baral, 20, and Subhranshu Sundaray, 21.

In a separate accident near Gangapada, Susmita Rana, 33, was killed when a speeding truck ran over her after she fell from a scooter. Her minor son, injured in the fall, is currently receiving medical treatment at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

