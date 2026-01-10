Divided Ranks: GOP's Struggle with Trump's Unconventional Agenda

In a year marked by political rallies and pivotal speeches, House Republicans are wrestling with divisions over President Donald Trump's policies. While the GOP attempts to maintain control in Congress, fractures reveal stark differences on key issues as lawmakers seek to distinguish themselves amid an election year.

Noteworthy among the controversy is the GOP's reaction to Trump's foreign policy maneuvers, such as military operations in Venezuela and ambitions regarding Greenland. Despite attempts at unity, internal disputes keep emerging, especially on health care and other domestic prioritizations, causing shifts away from earlier consensus under Trump.

Senate Democrats, capitalizing on these divides, are pushing for votes on war powers resolutions to limit Trump's military actions. This political maneuvering intensifies as Republicans attempt to navigate increasing demands from constituents while maintaining party allegiance, gathering momentum for upcoming electoral battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)