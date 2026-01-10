Tensions Surge After Minnesota Woman's Fatal Shooting by ICE Officer

In a move likely to fuel further protests, the White House on Friday released a cellphone video of a U.S. Immigration officer fatally shooting Minnesota woman Renee Good, 37, inside her car. The incident, occurring earlier this week, has already triggered days of nationwide unrest.

The video, capturing tense moments between officer Jonathan Ross and Good, documents Ross approaching Good's SUV before shots were fired. The footage shows divergent accounts between state and local officials versus those from President Trump's administration, exacerbating existing tensions.

Minnesota's state authorities announced on Friday their own criminal investigation into the shooting, following claims that the FBI was blocking access to evidence. This event underscores the broader conflict over federal immigration policies in Democratic-run cities.