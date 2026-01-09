Left Menu

Tragic Bus Plunge in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur District

A tragic bus accident in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district resulted in eight fatalities and injuries to five others. The bus fell 100-200 feet from the road in the Haripurdhar area. Emergency services and local residents responded swiftly, and government officials have expressed condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:37 IST
In a tragic incident on Friday, a private bus veered off the road and plunged 100 to 200 feet into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district, claiming eight lives and injuring five others, police reported.

Amid the chaos, a large crowd of locals gathered at the accident site in the Haripurdhar area, aiding rescue operations and working to extract the injured from the wrecked bus, as shown in viral social media videos. The bus, traveling from Solan, landed upside down, highlighting the gravity of the accident.

Harshwardhan Chauhan, Industry Minister and local MLA, disclosed that the district administration promptly declared an alert, with medical teams and doctors at Dadahu, Sangrah, and Nahan hospitals ready to handle the emergency. While the cause of the accident remains under investigation, Chauhan extended condolences to the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

