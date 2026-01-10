Left Menu

Supreme Court Tariff Ruling: Corporate Boondoggle or Economic Fair Play?

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated the Treasury has sufficient funds to cover tariff refunds if the Supreme Court rules against President Trump's tariffs. Refunds may complicate the process and could be spread over a year. Companies generally have not passed tariffs onto consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2026 06:07 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 06:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an interview with Reuters, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent assured that there are ample funds to handle any potential tariff refunds should the Supreme Court rule against President Trump's emergency tariffs. These refunds, Bessent noted, might be distributed over an extended period, possibly stretching into a year.

Bessent expressed skepticism about the court ruling against Trump's tariffs, suggesting that any resulting refunds would predominantly benefit corporations that shifted added costs to consumers. He further clarified that such a ruling might not be straightforward, adding complexity to the refund process.

The Supreme Court has yet to deliver a ruling on the case concerning Trump's utilization of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act for imposing tariffs. The delay, Bessent suggested, might work in favor of maintaining the tariffs, with refunds requiring prolonged processing if deemed necessary.

