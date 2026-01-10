Supreme Court Tariff Ruling: Corporate Boondoggle or Economic Fair Play?

In an interview with Reuters, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent assured that there are ample funds to handle any potential tariff refunds should the Supreme Court rule against President Trump's emergency tariffs. These refunds, Bessent noted, might be distributed over an extended period, possibly stretching into a year.

Bessent expressed skepticism about the court ruling against Trump's tariffs, suggesting that any resulting refunds would predominantly benefit corporations that shifted added costs to consumers. He further clarified that such a ruling might not be straightforward, adding complexity to the refund process.

The Supreme Court has yet to deliver a ruling on the case concerning Trump's utilization of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act for imposing tariffs. The delay, Bessent suggested, might work in favor of maintaining the tariffs, with refunds requiring prolonged processing if deemed necessary.