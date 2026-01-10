Left Menu

Federal Judge Blocks Trump-Era Funding Freeze to Support Needy Children

A federal judge has halted the Trump administration's funding freeze affecting child care subsidies in five Democratic-led states. The states argued the freeze was unlawful and politically motivated. The decision maintains status quo funding for 14 days pending further court proceedings.

Updated: 10-01-2026 06:07 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's attempt to freeze federal funding intended for child care and other supportive programs in five Democratic-led states. California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, and New York were affected by this decision.

The states argued in court that the sudden halt in funding caused operational disruptions, as these programs are crucial for aiding needy families. The Department of Health and Human Services had justified the freeze by suggesting the states were aiding undocumented individuals, though it provided no evidence.

US District Judge Arun Subramanian, appointed by President Biden, did not rule on the freeze's legality but concluded that the states demonstrated a clear need to maintain funding while the court hears further arguments, offering a temporary reprieve from financial uncertainty.

