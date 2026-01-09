India Monitors US Tariff Bill on Russian Oil Imports

India is closely monitoring the developments of a proposed American bill that aims to impose tariffs of up to 500% on nations importing Russian crude oil.

US Senator Lindsey Graham, who introduced the bill, announced President Donald Trump's approval of it earlier this week. India and China, major importers of Russian oil, are directly impacted by this legislative move.

Speaking at a media briefing, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized India's stance on energy sourcing. He noted the importance of securing affordable energy to meet the needs of India's 1.4 billion population by diversifying sources aligned with global market dynamics.

