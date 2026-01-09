Left Menu

India Monitors US Tariff Bill on Russian Oil Imports

India is keeping a close eye on a proposed US bill imposing up to 500% tariffs on nations buying Russian oil. Both India and China are key importers of Russian crude. The legislation gains traction with President Trump's support, drawing attention in global energy markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India is closely monitoring the developments of a proposed American bill that aims to impose tariffs of up to 500% on nations importing Russian crude oil.

US Senator Lindsey Graham, who introduced the bill, announced President Donald Trump's approval of it earlier this week. India and China, major importers of Russian oil, are directly impacted by this legislative move.

Speaking at a media briefing, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasized India's stance on energy sourcing. He noted the importance of securing affordable energy to meet the needs of India's 1.4 billion population by diversifying sources aligned with global market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

