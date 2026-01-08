Lindsey Graham Announces Trump Greenlights Russia Sanctions Bill
U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham announced that President Trump has approved a bipartisan Russia sanctions bill after their recent meeting. Graham anticipates a strong bipartisan vote on the bill, potentially taking place as soon as next week.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2026 04:42 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 04:42 IST
In a significant development, U.S. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham revealed that President Trump has given his approval to a bipartisan bill aimed at imposing sanctions on Russia. This announcement followed a meeting between the senator and the president on Wednesday.
Senator Graham expressed optimism about the bill's prospects, stating his hopes for a solid bipartisan vote. He suggested that this important legislative step could advance as early as next week.
The endorsement from President Trump marks a crucial step in the legislative process, potentially signaling a unified stance on Russia sanctions from both parties in the U.S. political arena.
