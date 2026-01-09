Tragedy in Sirmaur: Himachal Bus Mishap Claims 14 Lives

A devastating bus accident in Sirmaur district, Himachal Pradesh, has claimed 14 lives, leaving a community in mourning. The tragedy unfolded when an overloaded bus, exceeding its seating capacity, plummeted into a 500-foot gorge, resulting in a harrowing scene near Haripurdhar village.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, deeply saddened by the loss of lives, announced financial compensation of Rs 2 lakh to families of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured, emphasizing support for those affected. President Droupadi Murmu and local leaders expressed their condolences for the bereaved families and promised ongoing welfare.

Rescue operations have been commendably assisted by local residents and officials, while medical teams are on high alert to provide care for the injured. As investigations continue into the cause of the accident, frost on the road is suspected to have played a role in the driver losing control of the vehicle.

(With inputs from agencies.)