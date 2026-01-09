The Conundrum of U.S. Employment: Growth Rises, Hiring Slows

In December, the U.S. job market closed the year with disappointing hiring figures, adding a mere 50,000 jobs. While layoffs remained low, unemployment dropped slightly to 4.4% from 4.5% in November, according to the Labor Department. This suggests reluctance among businesses to increase their workforce despite strong economic growth.

Economists express concern over the slow hiring pace, citing factors such as President Trump's shifting tariff policies and the rise of artificial intelligence, which could potentially replace traditional jobs. Federal Reserve officials are monitoring this trend carefully as it balances managing inflation against stimulating job growth.

Industry sectors showed varied employment changes, with healthcare and hospitality gaining jobs, while retail and manufacturing struggled. Despite subdued hiring, economists anticipate that Trump's tax cuts might boost future growth, even as automation reshapes job demand.

