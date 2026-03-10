AI Revolutionizes Weather Forecasting to Tackle Urban Challenges
The Indian government is utilizing AI and machine learning to enhance early warnings for extreme weather events. An amendment enables the formation of Urban Disaster Management Authorities, focusing on urban-specific vulnerabilities. The Disaster Management Act, 2025, incorporates technology for creating a National Disaster Database.
The Indian government has embraced artificial intelligence and machine learning to boost early warning systems for extreme weather events, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday. Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, emphasized that rapid urbanization poses growing challenges in large urban areas that often span multiple districts.
To address these urban disaster risks, a new provision, 41A, has been introduced in the Disaster Management Act, 2005, empowering state governments to establish Urban Disaster Management Authorities (UDMAs) in state capitals and cities with municipal corporations, excluding Delhi and Chandigarh.
These UDMAs are tasked with preparing urban-specific disaster management plans, such as addressing vulnerabilities from flooding and heatwaves. Additionally, the 2025 amendment to the Disaster Management Act mandates the creation of a National Disaster Database to optimize risk assessments and disaster responses, with agencies integrating AI-driven models for forecasting predictions.
