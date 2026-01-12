Left Menu

India Set to Join US-led PaxSilica in Major Tech Alliance

India will soon join the US-led PaxSilica, a consortium aimed at securing a robust silicon and semiconductor supply chain. US Ambassador Sergio Gor announced the move, highlighting India's strategic role in global technology ecosystems. The initiative unites global powers to ensure resilient technology infrastructure.

Updated: 12-01-2026 12:46 IST
US Ambassador Sergio Gor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is poised to become a full member of the US-led PaxSilica group, an initiative designed to fortify the global silicon and semiconductor supply chain. Newly appointed US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, made the announcement on Monday, shortly after assuming office.

Gor emphasized PaxSilica's strategic importance, stating, "India's inclusion reflects its growing influence in international tech landscapes." This news comes amid broader efforts by the United States to strengthen supply chain security and innovation with global partners.

PaxSilica already includes member nations like Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and Israel. The initiative seeks to mitigate dependencies and bolster technological infrastructure, ensuring partner nations can thrive in a rapidly advancing tech-driven economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

