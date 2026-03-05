Raisina Science Diplomacy Initiative Held to Address Global Technology Governance

The first edition of the Raisina Science Diplomacy Initiative (SDI) was held on 5 March 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, bringing together global experts to discuss the growing role of science diplomacy in international relations and technology governance.

The initiative was jointly launched by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India and the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) as part of the Raisina Dialogue.

Global Platform for Science Diplomacy

The inaugural event convened around 80 scientists, policymakers, diplomats, innovators and scholars from across the world in a closed-door format designed to encourage open discussion.

Participants examined how science diplomacy can address emerging global challenges, particularly those related to strategic autonomy, technological disruptions and global governance frameworks.

The initiative was chaired by Principal Scientific Adviser Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood and co-chaired by:

Sir Peter Gluckman , President of the International Science Council

Prof. Marilyne Andersen , Director General of the Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator (GESDA)

Dr. Vijay Chauthaiwale, In-charge of the BJP’s Foreign Affairs Department

ORF President Dr. Samir Saran said the Raisina SDI aims to become a global platform for developing contemporary frameworks for science diplomacy.

Science and Technology in Global Strategy

Speakers at the opening session emphasised that science and technology have become central to national development, economic competitiveness, security and social progress.

They noted that science diplomacy must evolve continuously to keep pace with rapid technological advances, changing geopolitical realities and new global challenges.

Roundtable on Strategic Autonomy

The first roundtable discussion, titled “Science Diplomacy in the Era of Strategic Autonomy,” was chaired by Dr. Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary in the PSA Office.

With introductory remarks by Sir Peter Gluckman, the discussion focused on balancing national strategic priorities with the inherently collaborative nature of science.

Participants highlighted the importance of:

Building trusted global scientific networks

Promoting transparent research ecosystems

Strengthening resilient multilateral cooperation

Enhancing risk assessment and science advisory systems

Experts also stressed the need for equitable global participation in international standard-setting processes.

Governance of Disruptive Technologies

The second roundtable, “Science Diplomacy and Governance of Disruptive Technologies,” was chaired by Prof. Marilyne Andersen, with opening remarks by Dr. Vijay Chauthaiwale.

Discussions examined governance challenges associated with frontier technologies, including artificial intelligence, advanced digital systems and emerging innovations.

Participants emphasised the need for:

Anticipatory policymaking

Inclusive global norm-setting

Ethical and societal considerations in technological innovation

Stronger international cooperation in pre-competitive research

Experts also highlighted how science diplomacy could help reduce global inequalities in access to technology.

Insights from Global Experts

The initiative also featured expert talks.

Dr. Jahnavi Phalke, Director of Science Gallery Bengaluru, spoke on the historical evolution of science diplomacy, noting that the field now involves not only governments but also universities, research institutions and private-sector actors.

Dr. Steen Søndergaard, NATO’s Chief Scientist, shared insights from NATO’s technology foresight initiatives and their implications for global systems.

A New Annual Platform

The Raisina Science Diplomacy Initiative is envisioned as an annual global platform to explore the role of science and technology in shaping international policy, cooperation and governance.

Looking ahead, Prof. Ajay Kumar Sood highlighted two key questions for future discussions:

How private sector actors can contribute to shaping frameworks for science diplomacy and technology governance

How existing multilateral instruments can be adapted to ensure more equitable global access to technological advancements

Organisers said the insights from the initiative will contribute to the global discourse on science diplomacy and international cooperation in emerging technologies.