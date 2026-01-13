Renault's Filante Set to Shine in South Korea
Renault plans to launch its new hybrid SUV model, Filante, in South Korea come March. The vehicle is based on Geely's Compact Modular Architecture and will be produced in Busan. A global rollout, including Latin America and the Gulf, is expected by early 2027.
- Country:
- China
Renault has announced the upcoming launch of its new hybrid SUV, the Filante, in South Korea this March. Following this, the automaker plans to extend its reach with sales in Latin America and Gulf nations by early 2027.
The innovative vehicle is built on the Compact Modular Architecture developed in partnership with Chinese automotive company Geely. Production is set to take place at Renault's factory in Busan, South Korea, highlighting a strategic move by the French automaker to enhance its global presence.
Renault's collaboration with Geely also extended to the Grand Koleos SUV, which has been successfully manufactured and sold in South Korea since 2024. This partnership signifies Renault's commitment to improving operational efficiency and boosting competitiveness in the global market.
(With inputs from agencies.)