Renault's Filante Set to Shine in South Korea

Renault has announced the upcoming launch of its new hybrid SUV, the Filante, in South Korea this March. Following this, the automaker plans to extend its reach with sales in Latin America and Gulf nations by early 2027.

The innovative vehicle is built on the Compact Modular Architecture developed in partnership with Chinese automotive company Geely. Production is set to take place at Renault's factory in Busan, South Korea, highlighting a strategic move by the French automaker to enhance its global presence.

Renault's collaboration with Geely also extended to the Grand Koleos SUV, which has been successfully manufactured and sold in South Korea since 2024. This partnership signifies Renault's commitment to improving operational efficiency and boosting competitiveness in the global market.

