Left Menu

Smart Force: Revolutionizing FMCG Distribution in India

Scale Sherpas, led by Anjana Ghosh, has launched Smart Force, a shared sales force model to streamline FMCG distribution in India. This innovative approach addresses last-mile inefficiencies, accelerates market penetration, and reduces go-to-market costs, enabling brands to scale efficiently across diverse markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-01-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 18:00 IST
Smart Force: Revolutionizing FMCG Distribution in India
  • Country:
  • India

In a transformative move for India's FMCG sector, Scale Sherpas has unveiled Smart Force, a novel shared sales force model designed to overcome distribution challenges. This initiative, spearheaded by industry veteran Anjana Ghosh, is set to redefine the way brands approach market expansion.

General Trade, which forms the bulk of India's FMCG market despite modern trade's growth, often struggles with data gaps and weak distributor coordination. These issues result in inefficiencies and increased costs. Smart Force offers a solution through a flexible, shared workforce model that enhances productivity and accelerates distribution.

Utilizing an AI-driven app, the model provides disciplined execution with real-time tracking and intelligent planning. By offering tangible career paths for sales teams and enhancing market visit outcomes, Smart Force promises to reduce costs by 30-40% and speed up market penetration, helping brands compete efficiently in a crowded market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Czech Republic's New Government Faces Confidence Test

Czech Republic's New Government Faces Confidence Test

 Czechia
2
Diplomatic Drama: US, Denmark, and Greenland Meet Amid Rising Tensions

Diplomatic Drama: US, Denmark, and Greenland Meet Amid Rising Tensions

 Denmark
3
Karnataka's Missed Diplomatic Opportunity: BJP Criticizes Congress Leaders

Karnataka's Missed Diplomatic Opportunity: BJP Criticizes Congress Leaders

 India
4
Jimmy Lai's Trial Nears Sentencing amid International Scrutiny

Jimmy Lai's Trial Nears Sentencing amid International Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026