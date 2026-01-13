Smart Force: Revolutionizing FMCG Distribution in India

In a transformative move for India's FMCG sector, Scale Sherpas has unveiled Smart Force, a novel shared sales force model designed to overcome distribution challenges. This initiative, spearheaded by industry veteran Anjana Ghosh, is set to redefine the way brands approach market expansion.

General Trade, which forms the bulk of India's FMCG market despite modern trade's growth, often struggles with data gaps and weak distributor coordination. These issues result in inefficiencies and increased costs. Smart Force offers a solution through a flexible, shared workforce model that enhances productivity and accelerates distribution.

Utilizing an AI-driven app, the model provides disciplined execution with real-time tracking and intelligent planning. By offering tangible career paths for sales teams and enhancing market visit outcomes, Smart Force promises to reduce costs by 30-40% and speed up market penetration, helping brands compete efficiently in a crowded market.

(With inputs from agencies.)