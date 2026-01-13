China's Strategic Pivot Amid Iran Tariff Tensions

China, the world's largest buyer of Iranian oil, has sounded an alarm against President Donald Trump's imposition of 25% tariffs on nations engaging in commerce with Iran. The decision raises concerns about disrupting China's access to cheaper oil prices.

On Monday, Trump declared that countries conducting business with Iran would face a hefty 25% tariff with the US. This policy threatens the economic interests of nations like China, India, and the UAE, major trade partners with Tehran.

The announcement reverberated through Beijing, prompting a reconsideration of its foreign energy policy. With the fall of the pro-Beijing Maduro regime in Venezuela, China is pressured to recalibrate its strategy urgently to maintain its overseas interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)