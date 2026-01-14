Left Menu

Navigating Tariff Turbulence: US Tariffs Challenge Indian Auto Component Industry's Growth

The US tariffs on auto components are expected to impact India's domestic industry, particularly in the latter half of the fiscal year. Despite challenges, the industry showed a 6.8% growth in the first half, buoyed by stable demand and capacity expansion. Export growth faced headwinds, highlighting the need for strategic adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 17:53 IST
Navigating Tariff Turbulence: US Tariffs Challenge Indian Auto Component Industry's Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The imposition of US tariffs on auto components is poised to pose significant challenges for India's domestic industry in the second half of the fiscal year, according to the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA). Despite these hurdles, the industry exhibited a commendable 6.8% growth during the April-September period of FY26, as key players navigated uncertainties surrounding new contracts.

Exports rose by 9.3% to USD 12.1 billion, while imports surged by 12.5% to USD 12.3 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of USD 180 million. Experts predict that the impact of the tariffs will become more pronounced moving forward, given that they were only introduced at the end of this period.

Challenges notwithstanding, the auto component industry achieved significant growth due to robust domestic demand and advancements in technology and capacity. The reduction in GST and a shift towards electric vehicles are expected to support demand in the next fiscal phase, although geopolitical uncertainties and raw material costs may pose ongoing obstacles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech-Enhanced Safety: Real-Time Alerts for Stray Cattle on Highways

Tech-Enhanced Safety: Real-Time Alerts for Stray Cattle on Highways

 India
2
Tesla's Racial Harassment Mediation: A New Chapter Begins

Tesla's Racial Harassment Mediation: A New Chapter Begins

 Global
3
Political Storm Brews Over German Chancellor's Uninvited Visit to Karnataka

Political Storm Brews Over German Chancellor's Uninvited Visit to Karnataka

 India
4
Controversy Erupts at Delhi Zoo Over Jackal Suffocation Incident

Controversy Erupts at Delhi Zoo Over Jackal Suffocation Incident

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026