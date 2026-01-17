Odisha Secures Historic Rs One Lakh Crore Investment at Kolkata Meet

The Odisha government announced the successful acquisition of investments worth Rs one lakh crore during its investors meet in Kolkata. Over the course of the two-day event, the state signed 27 Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs), drawing commitments for substantial financial investment and job creation.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasized the necessity of executing these agreements to achieve tangible industry growth. The event witnessed high-level discussions, showcasing Odisha's strategic assets, such as its coastline and ports, to promote industrialization.

Following the success of the Kolkata event, which involved over 500 industry stakeholders, Odisha is planning the Enterprise Odisha event this January in Rourkela. This initiative aims to highlight the state's industrial strengths and investment opportunities further.

(With inputs from agencies.)