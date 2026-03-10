Left Menu

Kolkata Restaurants Face LPG Crisis Amid West Asia Turmoil

Kolkata's restaurants are facing an LPG shortage due to the West Asia crisis, threatening closures and operational disruptions. Industry leaders seek government intervention to ensure fuel supply, as the crisis mirrors situations in other cities. Restaurants are exploring alternatives like induction cookers amid rising supply concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-03-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 20:37 IST
Kolkata Restaurants Face LPG Crisis Amid West Asia Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata's thriving restaurant industry is grappling with an urgent shortage of commercial LPG as the West Asia conflict disrupts energy supplies. This crisis echoes across other metropolis regions like Bengaluru and Chennai, sparking fears of potential operational shutdowns if the fuel supply chain isn't restored soon.

The National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) and hospitality leaders are advocating for immediate government intervention. They stress that any prolonged disruption in LPG supply could severely impact the industry's ability to operate, affecting both establishments and employees. The NRAI has already sought assistance from Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in this matter.

Many restaurants are now considering alternative methods, such as using induction cookers, to counteract the inconsistency in gas supplies. Debaditya Chaudhury, Managing Director of Chowman restaurant chain, emphasized the need for adaptability to navigate this challenge, drawing inspiration from their resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hezbollah's Stealth Tactics Amid Rising Tensions

Hezbollah's Stealth Tactics Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
2
Drone Strikes Disrupt Middle East Oil Infrastructure Amid Growing Conflict

Drone Strikes Disrupt Middle East Oil Infrastructure Amid Growing Conflict

 Global
3
Confusion Over U.S. Military Escort in the Strait of Hormuz

Confusion Over U.S. Military Escort in the Strait of Hormuz

 United States
4
Maharashtra's Bold Move: Tackling Encroachment in SGNP

Maharashtra's Bold Move: Tackling Encroachment in SGNP

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026