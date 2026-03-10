Kolkata Restaurants Face LPG Crisis Amid West Asia Turmoil

Kolkata's thriving restaurant industry is grappling with an urgent shortage of commercial LPG as the West Asia conflict disrupts energy supplies. This crisis echoes across other metropolis regions like Bengaluru and Chennai, sparking fears of potential operational shutdowns if the fuel supply chain isn't restored soon.

The National Restaurants Association of India (NRAI) and hospitality leaders are advocating for immediate government intervention. They stress that any prolonged disruption in LPG supply could severely impact the industry's ability to operate, affecting both establishments and employees. The NRAI has already sought assistance from Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in this matter.

Many restaurants are now considering alternative methods, such as using induction cookers, to counteract the inconsistency in gas supplies. Debaditya Chaudhury, Managing Director of Chowman restaurant chain, emphasized the need for adaptability to navigate this challenge, drawing inspiration from their resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from agencies.)