DGCA's Hefty Penalty Hits IndiGo Amid Operational Chaos

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has slapped a hefty Rs 22.20-crore fine on IndiGo Airlines following a spate of massive flight disruptions last month. The enforcement came as a severe stern warning to the airline's head, Pieter Elbers, and two senior executives.

As a precautionary move, the regulator also demanded a Rs 50 crore bank guarantee from the airline, tying it to adherence to its directives and instituting long-term systemic corrections. The fine comes in response to the cancellation of hundreds of flights in early December, which left thousands of passengers stranded nationwide.

The cancellations were attributed to IndiGo's failure to adequately prepare for the implementation of new flight duty norms for pilots. In light of the large-scale disruptions, the DGCA established a four-member committee, overseen by Joint Director General Sanjay K Brahmane, to thoroughly investigate the incident. Their report, submitted on December 27, underscores the urgent need for systemic improvements. Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu affirmed the seriousness of the situation and promised strict action would follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)