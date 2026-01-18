Trump's Tariff Escalation Spooks Global Markets

Global financial markets are bracing for volatility following President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs on goods from eight European nations, linked to the contentious issue of the United States purchasing Greenland.

From February 1, tariffs will rise by 10%, escalating to 25% in June if no agreements are reached with Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Finland, and Britain. Berenberg's chief economist, Holger Schmieding, remarked that despite previous calm, the tariff dispute has rekindled concerns reminiscent of last spring's trade tensions.

While the stock market reaction may be tempered by investor resilience and stable economic growth, the euro could face pressure as Asian trading begins. Amid geopolitical uncertainties, U.S. defense stocks surge as European markets analyze potential implications.

