Left Menu

IndiaOne Air Pledges Support to Crash Victim's Family

IndiaOne Air CEO Prem Kumar Garg announced support for the family of Susanta Kumar Biswal, who died from injuries in a crash landing near Rourkela. The airline promised financial aid and insurance, while an investigation into the incident continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 18-01-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 22:27 IST
IndiaOne Air Pledges Support to Crash Victim's Family
  • Country:
  • India

IndiaOne Air has vowed to support the family of a passenger who tragically died following a crash landing near Rourkela. On Sunday, CEO Prem Kumar Garg assured the family of Susanta Kumar Biswal of financial assistance and insurance benefits.

The accident occurred on January 10 when a nine-seater IndiaOne Air plane made a forced landing, resulting in injuries to at least six people, including two pilots. Biswal, who suffered serious spinal and head injuries, passed away on Saturday.

Garg emphasized the company's commitment to the family, including the education of Biswal's two sons. Meanwhile, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is investigating the crash to ascertain its cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drama on and off the Pitch: Senegal's Victory at Africa Cup Final

Drama on and off the Pitch: Senegal's Victory at Africa Cup Final

 Global
2
Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives

Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives

 Global
3
Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

 United States
4
Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026