IndiaOne Air Pledges Support to Crash Victim's Family

IndiaOne Air has vowed to support the family of a passenger who tragically died following a crash landing near Rourkela. On Sunday, CEO Prem Kumar Garg assured the family of Susanta Kumar Biswal of financial assistance and insurance benefits.

The accident occurred on January 10 when a nine-seater IndiaOne Air plane made a forced landing, resulting in injuries to at least six people, including two pilots. Biswal, who suffered serious spinal and head injuries, passed away on Saturday.

Garg emphasized the company's commitment to the family, including the education of Biswal's two sons. Meanwhile, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is investigating the crash to ascertain its cause.

