Left Menu

Tragedy on the Tracks: Deadly Train Collision in Southern Spain

A high-speed train derailed in southern Spain, colliding with another train, resulting in at least 10 fatalities. The accident occurred between Malaga and Madrid, causing severe injuries to 25 people. Emergency services and locals provided assistance, while train services remain suspended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 19-01-2026 04:36 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 04:36 IST
Tragedy on the Tracks: Deadly Train Collision in Southern Spain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

A high-speed train derailed in southern Spain on Sunday, sparking a tragic collision with an oncoming train and resulting in at least 10 fatalities, authorities confirmed. The accident took place on the route between Malaga and Madrid, highlighting the vulnerabilities of rail safety in the region.

According to the Spanish rail operator Adif, the train from Malaga went off the rails and collided with a train traveling from Madrid to Huelva, another southern city. Two officials from Guardia Civil corroborated the death toll to The Associated Press under conditions of anonymity.

Andalucia's emergency services reported that 25 individuals sustained severe injuries. Regional Civil Protection chief Maria Belen Moya Rojas described difficulties in accessing the accident site, while local residents offered aid. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed her condolences. Following the incident, train services between Madrid and Andalucian cities are suspended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Drama on and off the Pitch: Senegal's Victory at Africa Cup Final

Drama on and off the Pitch: Senegal's Victory at Africa Cup Final

 Global
2
Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives

Tragedy on the Tracks: High-Speed Train Collision in Spain Claims 21 Lives

 Global
3
Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

Global Solidarity: Los Angeles Stands with Iranian Protesters

 United States
4
Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026