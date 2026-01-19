Tragedy on the Tracks: Deadly Train Collision in Southern Spain

A high-speed train derailed in southern Spain on Sunday, sparking a tragic collision with an oncoming train and resulting in at least 10 fatalities, authorities confirmed. The accident took place on the route between Malaga and Madrid, highlighting the vulnerabilities of rail safety in the region.

According to the Spanish rail operator Adif, the train from Malaga went off the rails and collided with a train traveling from Madrid to Huelva, another southern city. Two officials from Guardia Civil corroborated the death toll to The Associated Press under conditions of anonymity.

Andalucia's emergency services reported that 25 individuals sustained severe injuries. Regional Civil Protection chief Maria Belen Moya Rojas described difficulties in accessing the accident site, while local residents offered aid. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed her condolences. Following the incident, train services between Madrid and Andalucian cities are suspended.

(With inputs from agencies.)