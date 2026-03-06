Left Menu

UEFA Fines Real Madrid for Fan's Nazi Salute

Real Madrid faced a €15,000 fine after a fan was seen making a Nazi salute during a match against Benfica. UEFA also suggested partial stadium closure. Madrid condemned the act and expelled the member. They won the match and will face Manchester City next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 15:52 IST
UEFA Fines Real Madrid for Fan's Nazi Salute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

UEFA has imposed a €15,000 fine on Real Madrid following an incident where a fan was caught on camera performing a Nazi salute during a Champions League match against Benfica. The incident, which occurred during the second leg of the playoff, drew swift condemnation from the club.

Real Madrid responded by identifying and immediately expelling the offending member from Santiago Bernabeu stadium. The club expressed contempt for the gesture and has initiated expulsion proceedings. UEFA's sanctions include a suspended one-year partial closure of 500 seats in the stadium's lower south stand for one match.

Despite the off-field incident, Real Madrid secured a victory against Benfica with a 2-1 score, reaching the last 16 with a 3-1 aggregate win. They are set to face Manchester City in the subsequent round.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sovereignty at Stake: India's Oil Dilemma with U.S. Waiver

Sovereignty at Stake: India's Oil Dilemma with U.S. Waiver

 India
2
Gulf Energy Exports at Risk Amid Iran Conflict

Gulf Energy Exports at Risk Amid Iran Conflict

 Global
3
Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah Shine in India's Semifinal Triumph Over England

Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah Shine in India's Semifinal Triumph Over Englan...

 India
4
Indonesian Court Acquits Activists, Sparking Civil Liberties Debate

Indonesian Court Acquits Activists, Sparking Civil Liberties Debate

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026