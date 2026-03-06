UEFA Fines Real Madrid for Fan's Nazi Salute

UEFA has imposed a €15,000 fine on Real Madrid following an incident where a fan was caught on camera performing a Nazi salute during a Champions League match against Benfica. The incident, which occurred during the second leg of the playoff, drew swift condemnation from the club.

Real Madrid responded by identifying and immediately expelling the offending member from Santiago Bernabeu stadium. The club expressed contempt for the gesture and has initiated expulsion proceedings. UEFA's sanctions include a suspended one-year partial closure of 500 seats in the stadium's lower south stand for one match.

Despite the off-field incident, Real Madrid secured a victory against Benfica with a 2-1 score, reaching the last 16 with a 3-1 aggregate win. They are set to face Manchester City in the subsequent round.

(With inputs from agencies.)