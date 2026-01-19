Globtier Infotech Enters into Partnership with Litmus7 for Global Enterprise Support Services

PNN New Delhi [India], January 19: Globtier Infotech Limited (BSE: GLOBTIER | INE12P601017), a leading provider of customised IT and software solutions specialising in application development and managed IT & SAP support services, is pleased to announce a strategic engagement with Litmus7 to support global client projects across helpdesk operations and SAP technology initiatives.

- Expansion of Globtier's involvement in global helpdesk operations and IT Service Management (ITSM) for enterprise client environments. - Strengthening of Globtier's managed services offerings through SAP functional and technical support for large, geographically distributed customers.

- Provision of scalable delivery teams and service execution capabilities to support SAP enhancement, maintenance, and ongoing support requirements. - An operating model designed to address multi-country delivery needs, multilingual helpdesk requirements, and sustained enterprise support services.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr Rajiv Shukla, Chairman & Managing Director, Globtier Infotech Limited, said, "The partnership with Litmus7 is aligned with our focus on delivering helpdesk operations, IT Service Management, and SAP functional and technical services through managed support models. By deploying scalable delivery teams and structured service delivery capabilities, we are supporting Litmus7's global client projects across multiple geographies, including requirements for multi-country operations, multilingual helpdesk support, and ongoing SAP enhancement and support services. This partnership strengthens our participation in enterprise technology support programs while ensuring consistent service delivery for global customers." About Us

Globtier Infotech Limited is a leading provider of IT solutions, specialising in application development and customised software services that address the diverse needs of businesses across industries. As a managed IT services organisation, the company delivers comprehensive support encompassing infrastructure management, application maintenance, and end-to-end technology services for enterprises of all sizes. Focused on enabling clients to adapt to technological change, streamline operations, and achieve measurable growth, Globtier has evolved its offerings to include managed IT services, enhanced application support, and custom software development. Its service model emphasises proactive engagement, close alignment with client objectives, and strong cybersecurity and governance practices across all engagements.

Disclaimer Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

