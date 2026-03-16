Dairy Deception: ED Arrests Madhya Pradesh Food Company Chief

In a significant crackdown, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) reported the arrest of Kishan Modi, owner and managing director of Jayshri Gayatri Food Products, a Madhya Pradesh-based company. He has been accused of orchestrating a scheme to manufacture and distribute adulterated dairy products.

The company's products, branded as 'Milk Magic,' allegedly contained palm oil and other harmful chemicals as substitutes for milk fat. This adulteration extended beyond domestic borders, as the company exported these products internationally.

The alleged scheme involved submitting forged laboratory test reports for export clearance. These actions led to a money laundering case, with illicit gains purportedly amounting to Rs 20.59 crore.