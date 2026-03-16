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EU Sanctions Two Chinese & One Iranian Company Over Cyber Attacks

The European Union imposed sanctions on two Chinese and one Iranian company for cyber attacks on EU member states. The companies named include China's Integrity Technology Group and Anxun Information Technology, along with Iran's Emennet Pasargad, highlighting ongoing cyber threats and international security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:11 IST
EU Sanctions Two Chinese & One Iranian Company Over Cyber Attacks
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The European Union has levied sanctions against three companies, two of which are based in China and one in Iran, for engaging in cyber attacks targeting member states.

Named in the EU's sanctions list are China's Integrity Technology Group and Anxun Information Technology, alongside Iran's Emennet Pasargad.

This move underscores the continuing cyber threats faced by EU countries and the broader landscape of international cybersecurity challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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