Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's 'Solidification of Corruption'

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP for the sharp rise in gold and silver prices, attributing it to their alleged 'solidification of corruption'. He claimed that ill-gotten cash is being converted into precious metals, leading to social issues like increased crime and ineffective policing.

Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP's 'Solidification of Corruption'
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday targeted the BJP, attributing the dramatic rise in gold and silver prices to what he called a 'new economic concept' of converting corrupt gains into precious metals.

In a post on platform X, Yadav alleged that the price increase is not reducing demand, as economic theory would suggest, but rather increasing it under the BJP rule, leading to what he termed the 'solidification of corruption.'

Yadav further cautioned that this economic shift has social repercussions, spurring thefts and burglaries and straining the police system. He suggested using AI to analyze the price surge as silver prices hit an all-time high, escalating nearly 6% on the MCX.

