Left Menu

Bond Markets Reel as Japan Races into Election Spending Frenzy

Japan's bond market is experiencing turbulence due to election-driven spending pledges. With rising yields and a plunging yen, concerns grow about the nation's fiscal stability. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's tax cut promises face skepticism, leading to questions about Japan's economic future amid soaring debt and market uncertainty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 17:20 IST
Bond Markets Reel as Japan Races into Election Spending Frenzy
bonds

Japan's government bond market is in disarray as election-driven spending promises shake investor confidence, pushing yields to record highs. Politicians, including Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, are pledging tax cuts and stimulus, triggering concerns about how Japan will manage its significant debt burden.

The bond market turmoil mimicked the recent British gilt collapse, with long-term yields soaring as global investors backed away. Market analysts blame the lack of a credible fiscal strategy, which has led to higher financing costs and calls into question Japan's economic stability.

Takaichi's tax cut campaign exacerbates fears of runaway spending, affecting the yen and stock market. As bond sellers struggle to find buyers, the yen's slide continues amid unclear recovery prospects. Experts warn of a challenging road ahead with no immediate resolution in sight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's First Camel Milk Plant: Sarhad Dairy's Transformative Impact

India's First Camel Milk Plant: Sarhad Dairy's Transformative Impact

 India
2
Persistent Systems' Profits Climb: A Testament to Strategic Growth

Persistent Systems' Profits Climb: A Testament to Strategic Growth

 India
3
Ixigo Launches Special Armed Forces Fares for Domestic Flights

Ixigo Launches Special Armed Forces Fares for Domestic Flights

 Global
4

Groww Prime: Revolutionizing Mutual Fund Management for DIY Investors

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026