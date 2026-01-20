Bond Markets Reel as Japan Races into Election Spending Frenzy
Japan's bond market is experiencing turbulence due to election-driven spending pledges. With rising yields and a plunging yen, concerns grow about the nation's fiscal stability. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's tax cut promises face skepticism, leading to questions about Japan's economic future amid soaring debt and market uncertainty.
Japan's government bond market is in disarray as election-driven spending promises shake investor confidence, pushing yields to record highs. Politicians, including Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, are pledging tax cuts and stimulus, triggering concerns about how Japan will manage its significant debt burden.
The bond market turmoil mimicked the recent British gilt collapse, with long-term yields soaring as global investors backed away. Market analysts blame the lack of a credible fiscal strategy, which has led to higher financing costs and calls into question Japan's economic stability.
Takaichi's tax cut campaign exacerbates fears of runaway spending, affecting the yen and stock market. As bond sellers struggle to find buyers, the yen's slide continues amid unclear recovery prospects. Experts warn of a challenging road ahead with no immediate resolution in sight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- bond market
- election
- Takaichi
- yields
- tax cuts
- debt
- inflation
- Japanese economy
- investors
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-German short-dated yields fall after tariff threats, Bunds unchanged
Euro Zone Bond Yields Decline Amid U.S. Tariff Threat
Steady Bond Yields in Euro Zone amid Market Fluctuations
Eurozone Bonds: Steady Yields Amid U.S. Market Fluctuations
Ancient Tamil Nadu Lake Yields 4,500-Year Climate Record, Offering New Insights into Monsoons and Early Civilisation