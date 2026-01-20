Bond Markets Reel as Japan Races into Election Spending Frenzy

Japan's government bond market is in disarray as election-driven spending promises shake investor confidence, pushing yields to record highs. Politicians, including Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, are pledging tax cuts and stimulus, triggering concerns about how Japan will manage its significant debt burden.

The bond market turmoil mimicked the recent British gilt collapse, with long-term yields soaring as global investors backed away. Market analysts blame the lack of a credible fiscal strategy, which has led to higher financing costs and calls into question Japan's economic stability.

Takaichi's tax cut campaign exacerbates fears of runaway spending, affecting the yen and stock market. As bond sellers struggle to find buyers, the yen's slide continues amid unclear recovery prospects. Experts warn of a challenging road ahead with no immediate resolution in sight.

