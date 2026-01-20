Ikea's Ambitious Expansion: Doubling Investment to Establish Presence in India

Ikea, the Swedish home furnishings giant, is set to double its investment in India as part of an ambitious expansion strategy, according to its India CEO Patrik Antoni. Speaking at an event in Chennai, Antoni highlighted the launch of Ikea's online sales in Tamil Nadu as a pivotal step in this journey.

As Ikea embarks on the second phase of its Indian market expansion, the company plans to introduce smaller stores, ranging from 2,000 to 5,000 square feet, while maintaining its large-format and city-store models. This growth comes on the back of the government's approval of a Rs 10,500 crore FDI proposal in 2013, allowing Ikea to establish 10 stores over a decade, with plans for 15 additional outlets.

Currently operating three large-format stores and two city stores, Ikea is further investing Rs 7,000 crore to expand into the National Capital Region. With its foreign direct investment nearing prior limits, Ikea seeks profitable growth, evidenced by a 6% sales increase in FY 2025 and a focus on boosting volumes and sourcing amid growing customer engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)