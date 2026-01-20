Karnataka Strikes Investment Gold at Davos: Global Giants Eye State Opportunities

Karnataka's Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M B Patil, engaged in high-level talks at the World Economic Forum in Davos, focusing on securing investments for the state. Meetings with industry giants like Menzies Aviation and Coca-Cola explored opportunities for expanding operations in Karnataka.

Menzies Aviation, with an existing investment of USD 25 million in Bengaluru, is considering another USD 10 million to boost services at Kempegowda International Airport. Similarly, representatives from UPL discussed increasing their Rs 300 crore turnover through additional sectors like maize-based industries and ethanol production.

The Coca-Cola Company and AB InBev are also eyeing Karnataka for major expansions, while NFW Earth has committed Rs 1,800 crore as an initial investment for sustainable projects. Tata Group, already a significant employer in Bengaluru, outlined future plans. Karnataka's officials briefed WEF on the state's digital economy and innovation capabilities.

