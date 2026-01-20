Greenland Dispute Sends Shockwaves Through Global Markets
The U.S. dollar faced its largest drop in over a month as tensions rose over Greenland due to threats from the White House. The dollar index fell by 0.7% amid fears of prolonged uncertainty. This ripple effect hit U.S. stock and bond markets, boosting the euro and pound.
The dollar experienced its most significant daily decline in more than a month on Tuesday following threats from the White House concerning Greenland's future, resulting in a widespread sell-off across U.S. stocks and government bonds. This turmoil propelled the euro and the pound higher.
Renewed tariff threats by President Donald Trump against European allies triggered a repeat of last year's 'Sell America' trade. Investors offloaded dollar assets due to uncertainties surrounding alliances, U.S. leadership confidence, and an accelerating trend of de-dollarisation, according to Tony Sycamore, a market analyst in Sydney.
While hopes linger for a de-escalation, Greenland's acquisition remains a national security priority for the administration. Wall Street faced a sharp drop, and European stocks also opened lower as markets responded to the unfolding economic tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- dollar
- Greenland
- U.S. market
- euro
- pound
- Trump
- tariff threat
- stock selloff
- investors
- de-dollarisation