Greenland Dispute Sends Shockwaves Through Global Markets

The dollar experienced its most significant daily decline in more than a month on Tuesday following threats from the White House concerning Greenland's future, resulting in a widespread sell-off across U.S. stocks and government bonds. This turmoil propelled the euro and the pound higher.

Renewed tariff threats by President Donald Trump against European allies triggered a repeat of last year's 'Sell America' trade. Investors offloaded dollar assets due to uncertainties surrounding alliances, U.S. leadership confidence, and an accelerating trend of de-dollarisation, according to Tony Sycamore, a market analyst in Sydney.

While hopes linger for a de-escalation, Greenland's acquisition remains a national security priority for the administration. Wall Street faced a sharp drop, and European stocks also opened lower as markets responded to the unfolding economic tensions.

