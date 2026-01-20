Left Menu

New Cancellation Policy for Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat II Trains Announced

The Railway Ministry has announced new cancellation rules for Vande Bharat Sleeper Express and Amrit Bharat II trains. A 25% charge applies if tickets are cancelled more than 72 hours before departure, with no refunds for cancellations within eight hours. The rules emphasize stringent cancellation policies and guarantee confirmed berths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Ministry has introduced fresh cancellation rules for Vande Bharat Sleeper Express and Amrit Bharat II trains, effective immediately. Passengers cancelling tickets less than eight hours before departure will not be eligible for refunds, according to the ministry's notification dated January 16.

For cancellations made more than 72 hours in advance, a 25% charge of the fare will be applicable. This policy marks an amendment to the Railway Passengers (Cancellation of Ticket and Refund of Fare) Rules, 2015, specifically targeting these express services.

Senior railway officials highlighted the benefits of these trains, including guaranteed confirmed berths for all passengers. The new rules apply to trains launched post-2026, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating several of these services on January 17 and 18, fostering clarity and consistency in railway operations.

