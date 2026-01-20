Election Commission Bolsters Observers Amidst Protests and Supreme Court Directives in West Bengal

The Election Commission of India has intensified its oversight of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process by appointing 22 additional Roll Observers across various states. Notably, 11 of these observers are now stationed in West Bengal, increasing the total to 20, in an apparent bid to strengthen the review process in the state.

In a parallel development, Congress workers have staged protests outside the Election Commission's office in Kolkata. The demonstrations target the electoral roll revisions in West Bengal, with participants vocally criticizing the BJP-led central government. The protesters were heard chanting slogans against Prime Minister Modi and the ruling party.

In response to ongoing revisions, the deadline to file claims and objections about the electoral rolls in West Bengal has been extended from January 15 to January 19. This extension allows voters additional time to apply for changes, including new voter registrations, deletions, and corrections, ahead of the final electoral roll publication on February 14.

The Supreme Court, in its latest directive, has mandated the Election Commission to publicly display the names under the 'logical discrepancies' category in the revision process. Led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, the court has responded to appeals highlighting procedural issues, ensuring greater transparency and participation in the electoral process.

Furthermore, the Supreme Court has required West Bengal's state government to allocate sufficient resources to support the Election Commission's efforts. These include personnel to handle documentation and address objections effectively, ensuring due process is afforded to those potentially impacted by the electoral revisions.

