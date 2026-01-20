Arnifi: Pioneering Global Business Expansion Through Tech

Arnifi, a tech-driven platform for business setup, announced it has assisted more than 750 clients in establishing their international presence in just its second year of operation.

The persistent demand for reliable international management services among start-ups, SMEs, and corporates looking to expand globally has paved the way for Arnifi's growth, with the Middle East serving as an essential hub.

Offering a suite of services such as company incorporation, licensing, and compliance, Arnifi deploys AI to navigate complex processes, ensuring swift and secure market entries for businesses in regions like the UAE and Singapore.

(With inputs from agencies.)