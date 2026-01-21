Trump's Federal Payroll Cuts: Impact and Future Implications

In a White House press briefing, President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that his administration has dramatically reduced the federal payroll. He claimed millions of federal workers have been terminated as part of efforts to streamline government efficiency.

Director of the US Office of Personnel Management, Scott Kupor, previously stated that by the end of 2025, there would be about 300,000 fewer federal workers nationwide. The government currently employs approximately 2.5 million individuals, which includes military personnel.

Trump assured that those who lost their jobs are finding better opportunities with higher pay. This move started a year ago during Trump's second term, under the leadership of then-advisor Elon Musk, who aimed to address fraud, waste, and abuse within federal agencies.