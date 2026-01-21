Left Menu

Trump's Tough Stance: Targeting Drug Routes into the U.S.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to intensify efforts against illegal drug entry into the United States via land routes. This comes after he touted the success of U.S. military strikes on drug-trafficking vessels in the Caribbean Sea and Pacific Ocean, claiming reduced drug influx by sea.

U.S. President Donald Trump has unveiled plans for a new campaign to curb the flow of illicit drugs into the country via land routes, emphasizing an imminent crackdown.

On Tuesday, Trump spoke to reporters, highlighting the effectiveness of recent military actions against suspected drug boats in the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean. According to him, these strikes have notably decreased the drugs entering the United States by water.

Despite outlining these new measures, the President did not disclose specific details about the countries involved in the overland trafficking of drugs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

