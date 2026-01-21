Global Tensions Weigh Heavily on Indian Markets

The Indian stock markets extended their downturn on Wednesday, as global geopolitical concerns and rising bond yields contributed to the prevailing negative sentiment. At the opening bell, the NIFTY 50 index slid by 91.50 points to 25,141, marking a 0.36% decline. Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex fell 385.82 points, opening at 81,794.65, down 0.47%.

Market analysts attribute this weak performance to the global market trends, which are currently under pressure due to geopolitical tensions, uncertainty in US trade policies, and rising bond yields. Ajay Bagga, a Banking and Market Expert, indicated that the domestic markets are following global cues, expressing concerns about volatility and lack of a strong catalyst for growth.

In the broader market, the slump was evident with key indices like the Nifty 100, Midcap 100, and Smallcap 100 all witnessing declines. Sector-wise, the NSE painted a mostly red picture, with Nifty Auto, FMCG, IT, and PSU Bank sectors experiencing losses. However, Nifty Pharma and Media sectors saw slight gains. Earnings reports from major companies are awaited for potential market direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)